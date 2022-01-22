Veteran CPI(M) leader P.A. Muhammed passes away

He played a major role in strengthening the party in Wayanad

Senior leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] and its former Wayanad district secretary P.A. Muhammed passed away on Friday. He was 84 and had been ailing for some time. The end came at 11.30 a.m. at a private hospital where he was admitted on Wednesday evening after his condition worsened.

The body was taken to the CPI(M) district committee office. The funeral was held at the Juma Masjid Kabarstan at Kappumkolly near Meppadi. Hundreds paid their last respects to the departed leader.

Muhammed had played a major role in strengthening the party in the district. He served as the district secretary of the party and as State committee member from 1982 to 2007. He was vice chairman of Kerala State Cooperative Consumers’ Federation, director board member of the KSRTC, president of Meppadi grama panchayat, CITU district president, director board member of Deshabhimani daily, and president of Vythiri Cooperative Bank .

Muhammed is survived by his wife Nabeesa and three children. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan condoled the death of the veteran leader.