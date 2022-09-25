Veteran Congress leader Aryadan Mohammed passes away

Aryadan Mohammed was under treatment at a private hospital at Kozhikode. File

Veteran Congress leader and former Minister Aryadan Mohammed, 87, passed away on Sunday morning. Mr. Aryadan was under treatment at a private hospital at Kozhikode.

Endearingly called Kunjakka by the people of Nilambur, Mr. Aryadan had represented Nilambur constituency in the Kerala Assembly eight times. Mr. Aryadan was a towering figure of the Congress in Eranad for several decades.

Mr. Aryadan was the Minister for Power and Transport in the United Democratic Front (UDF) cabinet headed by Oommen Chandy from 2011 to 2016.

Mr. Aryadan was the Minister for Labour and Forests in the cabinet headed by E.K. Nayanar from January 1980 to October 1981.

From April 1995 to May 1996, Mr. Aryadan was the Minister for Labour and Tourism in the Ministry headed by A.K. Antony.

In the first Oommen Chandy Ministry from 2004 to 2006, Mr. Aryadan was the Minister for Power.

Ever since his political entry in 1952, Mr. Aryadan remained an active Congress leader until he retired as an MLA in 2016. Mr. Aryadan had held several party positions, including Malappuram District Congress Committee president.

Mr. Aryadan is survived by two sons and two daughters. The funeral will take place on Monday morning. Mr. Aryadan will be buried at Mukkatta Juma Masjid graveyard.