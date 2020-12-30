Veteran broadcaster passes away

Indira Joseph Venniyoor, Renowned broadcaster, All India Radio veteran, and the first English news announcer of Travancore Radio, passed away on Tuesday morning at her residence at Poojapura here. She was 94.

She was the wife of well-known literary scholar and art critic the late E.M.J. Venniyoor, Station Director, All India Radio. She is survived by three sons and their families.

It was in 1949 that Travancore Radio started its first English news service.

As the first regular announcer, it was Indira Joseph Venniyoor who started relaying the news.

“This is Trivandrum. You will now hear the news read by Indira Poduval...” — the announcement in her signature voice was familiar to radio listeners for years.

A lover of music and performing arts, she encouraged budding professionals in the fields.