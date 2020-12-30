Veteran broadcaster passes away

Indira Joseph Venniyoor, Renowned broadcaster, All India Radio veteran, and the first English news announcer of Travancore Radio, passed away on Tuesday morning at her residence at Poojapura here. She was 94.
She was the wife of well-known literary scholar and art critic the late E.M.J. Venniyoor, Station Director, All India Radio. She is survived by three sons and their families.
It was in 1949 that Travancore Radio started its first English news service.
As the first regular announcer, it was Indira Joseph Venniyoor who started relaying the news.
“This is Trivandrum. You will now hear the news read by Indira Poduval...” — the announcement in her signature voice was familiar to radio listeners for years.
A lover of music and performing arts, she encouraged budding professionals in the fields.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath