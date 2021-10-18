Veteran BJP leader’s autobiography released

Goa Governor P. S. Sreedharan Pillai handing over a copy of O. Rajagopal’s autobiography, Jeevitha Amritham to Syro Malabar Archbishop Cardinal Mar Baselios Cleemis in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Thiruvananthapuram

18 October 2021 00:16 IST

O. Rajagopal’s autobiography, Jeevitha Amritham

Goa Governor P. S. Sreedharan Pillai released the first copy of veteran BJP leader O. Rajagopal’s autobiography, Jeevitha Amritham.

Syro Malabar Archbishop Cardinal Mar Baselios Cleemis accepted the copy from Mr. Pillai. Former diplomat T. P. Sreenivasan made the introductory remarks about the book. BJP State general secretary P. Sudheer, BJP former State president K. Raman Pillai, BJP district president, V. P. Rajesh and Janmabhoomi news editor, P. Sreekumar were present.

