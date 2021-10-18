KeralaThiruvananthapuram 18 October 2021 00:16 IST
Veteran BJP leader’s autobiography released
Updated: 18 October 2021 00:17 IST
O. Rajagopal’s autobiography, Jeevitha Amritham
Goa Governor P. S. Sreedharan Pillai released the first copy of veteran BJP leader O. Rajagopal’s autobiography, Jeevitha Amritham.
Syro Malabar Archbishop Cardinal Mar Baselios Cleemis accepted the copy from Mr. Pillai. Former diplomat T. P. Sreenivasan made the introductory remarks about the book. BJP State general secretary P. Sudheer, BJP former State president K. Raman Pillai, BJP district president, V. P. Rajesh and Janmabhoomi news editor, P. Sreekumar were present.
