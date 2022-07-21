Veteran Ayurveda practitioner Padmanabhan Vaidyar passes away

He set up Padma Pharmacy in 1958

Padmanabhan Vaidyar, veteran Ayurveda practitioner who made a niche for himself in the traditional healthcare treatment at Shoranur, died on Wednesday. He was 94.

Vaidyar was synonymous with Ayurveda and large sections of people in Shoranur and neighbouring places trusted his curing hands for over six decades.

For 64 years, Vaidyar offered his Ayurveda expertise through Padma Pharmacy which he set up in 1958. He offered treatments for various ailments, including infertility and mental illness.

After passing from SNG Sanskrit College, Pattambi, he obtained Ayurveda Siromani certificate from Madras University. He is survived by three sons and wife, Kousalya.