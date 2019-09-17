Veteran Malayalam actor Sathar passes away

Veteran actor Sathar, who figured prominently in South Indian films in the 1970s and 80s, died in a private hospital at Aluva near here early on Tuesday. He was 67.

He had been undergoing treatment for liver-related ailment for the last three months. The body was taken to his house at Kadungalloor and will be laid to rest at the Juma Masjid at 4 p.m.

Sathar made his debut in the Malayalam movie Bharyaye Aavashyamundu directed by M. Krishnan Nair in 1975. He was the lead actor in Anaavaranam released the very next year.

He, however, made his mark as an actor for his portrayal of villainous roles, including in the hit movie Sarapanjaram. Sathar has over 300 movies to his credit, including Tamil and Telugu films. He also produced three movies, including the Babu Antony-starrer Malayalam movie Kambolam in 1994.

Inactive in movies since 2003, Sathar made a brief comeback with notable roles in 22 Female Kottayam in 2012 and Natholi Cheriya Meenalla the year after. His last outing as an actor was in Parayaan Baakki Vechathu in 2014.

At the height of his acting career, Sathar married his popular co-star Jayabharathy in 1979 though they got separated later. Their son Krish J. Sathar had made his debut in Ladies and Gentlemen starring Mohanlal.

Krish was by his father’s side at the time of his demise.

Sathar was born in Kadungalloor near Aluva in 1952 as the ninth child of Khadarpillai and Fathima. He did his schooling at the Government High School, West Kadungalloor, and his Masters in history at UC College, Aluva.