Veteran actor P.C. Soman is dead

Thiruvananthapuram

26 March 2021 20:58 IST

Veteran actor P.C. Soman, who proved his mettle on the screen as well as on stage playing character roles, passed away here early on Friday morning. He was 81.

He has been almost a constant presence with small roles in filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan’ films,including Swayamvaram, Kodiyettam, Vidheyan, Mathilukal, Kadhapurushan, Nizhalkuthu, Oru Pennum Randaanum and Pinneyum. At the same time, he also found a place in mainstream cinema through roles in films such as Irupatham Noottandu, Kauravar and Fireman.

He reached tinseldom after making his presence felt in theatre with roles in hundreds of plays.

