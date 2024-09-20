Veteran Malayalam actor Kaviyoor Ponnamma dies in Kochi

Veteran actor Kaviyoor Ponnamma who had been admitted to a private hospital here earlier this month, died on Friday, September 20, aged 80 years.

She was under treatment for cancer which was detected during a check up in May. By then, the cancer had entered its fourth stage. She was admitted to the hospital on September 3, for follow-up treatment and check ups, when her condition deteriorated on Thursday and the end came on Friday, hospital sources said.

She graduated to movies from drama and became popular for the mother and grandmother roles that she portrayed ever since she began acting on screen in the early 1960s. She went on to act in serials as well. She won the State award for best supporting actor four times.

The actor was residing with her younger brother at Karumallur, in the suburbs of Kochi. Her husband pre deceased her, while her daughter is settled in the US.

Those who condoled her death include Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan. In his message, Mr. Vijayan said she played commendable roles in many popular dramas and films, during her long career. The Kerala People’s Arts Club (KPAC) played a crucial role in moulding her.

In his message, Mr. Satheesan said her main roles as affectionate mother and her smile endeared her to viewers, during her over sixty years career. She even acted as mother of veteran actors like Satyan and Prem Nazir.

Her body will be kept at the Kalamassery Municipal Town Hall for members of the public to pay their last respect., from 9 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturday, September 21. The cremation will be done at her house in Aluva.

