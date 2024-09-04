GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Veteran actor, director V.P. Ramachandran dead

September 04, 2024

The Hindu Bureau
V. P. Ramachandran

V. P. Ramachandran | Photo Credit: arranged

Actor, director, and voice artist in the Malayalam cinema and serial-drama industry V.P. Ramachandran died here on Wednesday. He was 81.

A resident of Payyannur Mahadeva Village West, Mr. Ramachandran was a recipient of the Sangeetha Nataka Akademi award. He had also served in the Air Force and worked with the American Consulate.

Ramachandran had acted in 19 films, including Kilipaat, Appu, Iyer The Great, Police Officer, Kathanayika, Chevalier, Sadayam, Yuvaturki, The Reporter, Kandathal, and Adiijeevanam. He remained active in serials and drama until his last days and was also known for lending his voice to several films.

Mr. Ramachandran was the brother of the world-renowned dancer V.P. Dhananjayan. He is survived by wife, Valsa Ramachandran (Omana), and daughters Deepa and Divya Ramachandran.

The cremation will be held on Thursday at 9 a.m. at Payyannur Mahadeva Village Smriti.

September 04, 2024

