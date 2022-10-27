Vet varsity trains volunteer team to catch stray dogs  

Members of SHARP, a rapid action force, will take animals to sterilisation centres and after surgery take them back to the original spot  

The Hindu Bureau Thrissur
October 27, 2022 19:32 IST

A rapid action force to tackle the street dog menace is being trained at Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU), Mannuthy.

The Stray Animal Humane Handling and Rescue Platoon (SHARP) is a professionally trained rapid action force to catch stray dogs for the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme. Volunteers, including Kudumbashree Mission members, selected by local self-governments across the State, are being given a five-day scientific training to catch stray dogs under the programme.

Practical training is given to catch street dogs and to take them to the sterilisation centres. After the surgery and post-surgery care, the volunteers will take them back to the spot from where they were picked up.

Topics handled

Under the training programme at KVASU, organised with the support of the State Animal Husbandry Department and Thrissur district panchayat, the selected members will be made aware of the behaviour of dogs, possibility of the animals getting violent, animal welfare, pre-surgery and post-surgery care, rules regarding street dog control and precautions against rabies infection. Experts will impart practical training in making equipment to catch dogs and the ways to use them. Under the field training programme, the volunteers will travel with the trainers and catch dogs.

The training for the first batch of 25 members was launched on October 25. The Thrissur district panchayat has funded the programme.

The objective of the programme is to train sufficient numbers of people required to catch street dogs across the State for the Animal Birth Control Programme. The first batch will complete training on October 29 and Revenue Minister K. Rajan will address them at a function on the university campus.

At the programme to be presided over by KVASU Vice Chancellor M.R. Saseendranath, district animal husbandry officer Francis Bastion will distribute certificates to those who completed training.

