Vet hospital gets digital x-ray unit

The Government Multi-Specialty Veterinary Hospital at Kudappanakunnu has added a laser-based digital x-ray unit to its facilities.
The facility will enable the hospital to develop x-rays with better clarity and more speed and at cost-effective rates, the Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development, K. Raju, said, inaugurating the x-ray unit on Wednesday.
The x-ray unit has been added to the hospital's facilities at a cost of ₹42.5 lakh.
Mr. Raju also inaugurated the 24-time services offered in select veterinary facilities in 152 block panchayats and the Gosamrudhi NLM livestock insurance scheme on the occasion. The animal husbandry sector has received unprecedented attention during the past five years, he said.
The round-the-clock services have been started at a cost of ₹9.21 crore in select veterinary facilities across the State in response to a demand from dairy farmers. Veterinary surgeons have been appointed on contract for offering the services, he said.
Under the Gosamrudhi-NLM scheme, the farmer has to pay ₹635 as premium per head of cattle in a year. The government will provide the remaining amount as subsidy. The State government has earmarked ₹5 crore for the project. Ward councillor S. Jayachandran Nair presided over the function. Animal Husbandry director K. M. Dileep and officials of the Animal Husbandry Department were present.
