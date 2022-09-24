Vet held on charge of murdering brother

He is accused of stabbing his bedridden brother to death

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
September 24, 2022 20:40 IST

The Varkala police arrested a veterinary doctor for allegedly murdering his bedridden brother early Saturday. The police nabbed Santhosh, 49, of Melvettoor, in connection with the death of his younger brother Sandeep, 47. The incident occurred around 1.30 a.m. in the outhouse of their home. The victim was residing in the outhouse along with a domestic help, Sathyadas.

Santhosh, who was allegedly inebriated, barged into the outhouse and allegedly stabbed Sandeep in his chest using a knife. The police rushed to the house on being alerted by Sathyadas. Despite being rushed to the government taluk hospital at Varkala, Sandeep’s life could not be saved.

Sandeep, who used to work at the railway hospital in Pettah, had been bedridden for nearly four years. Santhosh, who worked in a veterinary hospital at Kattappana, was recently suspended for frequently reporting for work drunk.

