Vet Council calls for regulation of private clinics

The Kerala State Veterinary Council has demanded the regulation of private veterinary clinics that are mushrooming across the State.

A meeting of the council held here last week called for legislation for the registration and regulation of such institutions. The council will organise a workshop at its headquarters here in June to make a recommendation to the government on the proposed legislation.

The council will launch a bi weekly programme titled Vet Insight to provide an online platform for registered veterinary practitioners to share experiences and knowledge gained from exposure to different cases.

The meeting also decided to organise a free training programme for applicants for the post of registered veterinary practitioner to be recruited by the Public Service Commission.

