GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Vet Council calls for regulation of private clinics

Published - May 26, 2024 11:39 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Veterinary Council has demanded the regulation of private veterinary clinics that are mushrooming across the State.

A meeting of the council held here last week called for legislation for the registration and regulation of such institutions. The council will organise a workshop at its headquarters here in June to make a recommendation to the government on the proposed legislation.

The council will launch a bi weekly programme titled Vet Insight to provide an online platform for registered veterinary practitioners to share experiences and knowledge gained from exposure to different cases.

The meeting also decided to organise a free training programme for applicants for the post of registered veterinary practitioner to be recruited by the Public Service Commission.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.