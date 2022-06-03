Vet ambulance service at all blocks in State

29 ambulances will soon be operational in first phase

29 ambulances will soon be operational in first phase

In a bid to support dairy farmers, the Animal Husbandry department will ensure veterinary ambulance service at all blocks across the State. Through the mobile units, the department aims to provide veterinary facilities, including the service of a doctor, at the doorstep of farmers.

“As part of the first phase, 29 ambulances will soon be operational with financial assistance from the Central government. Moreover, state-of-the-art ambulance facilities called Tele-Veterinary Units will be started at all district centres spending ₹1 crore,” said Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani here on Friday.

She was speaking at the State-level inauguration of identity card disbursal for the staff of dairy cooperatives.

“In collaboration with the State Bank of India, Kisan credit card has been made available to all dairy farmers. Dairy farmers can avail loans of up to ₹1,60,000 through Kisan credit card at subsidised rates and without collateral,” she said.

The Minister also inaugurated a farmers’ facilitation cum information centre of the Chunda Dairy Cooperative Society, opened with financial assistance from the Department of Dairy Development.

Dairy Farmers Welfare Fund Board Chairman V. P Unnikrishnan distributed uniforms to the employees of cooperative. During the function, assistance was distributed to farmers of the Kottukkal Dairy Cooperative Society.

Chadayamangalam block panchayat president Lathika Vidyadharan presided over the function while Ittiva grama panchayat president C. Amrita, welfare standing committee chairman B. Baiju, members Lalithamma, J. Madhu, Dairy Development Department director in-charge Sasikumar, Deputy Director B.S Nisha, Chadayamangalam dairy development officer C.V. Pournami were present.

Rafi Paul, Joint Director, Dairy Development department, moderated the seminar held in connection with World Milk Day celebrations. Princy John, quality control officer, Kollam, and Cherumoodu dairy development officer O.B. Manju led various sessions.