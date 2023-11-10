‘Vested interests of wealthy nations behind Israel-Palestine conflict’

November 10, 2023 01:30 am | Updated 01:30 am IST - KOCHI

No other people in the history of human race have ever faced as much suffering as the Palestinians who are left to live with the indignity of being reduced to refugees in their own land, observed noted poet Balachandran Chullikkad.

He was delivering the inaugural address at the Palestine solidarity meet organised by the All India Peace and Solidarity Organisation here on Thursday.

Palestinians cannot be equated with people of other nationalities since they are a nation-less people. While 80% of the Palestine land, well over the 55% assigned by the United Nations, has been encroached upon by Israel, the remaining 20% also remains under the control of the Jewish State, said Mr. Chullikkad.

“Some people try to reduce the Israel-Palestine conflict into one between religions and races. But the real reason is the vested financial interests of wealthy nations like the United States who have their eyes on the large deposits of natural resources beneath the Palestine region. According to the United Nations Trade and Development Agency, Palestine accounts for 122 trillion cubic feet natural gas and 17,000 crore barrels of oil,” he said.

The demand of the Palestinians for a nation of their own and dignified life is fair and just. The US, the UK, and the European nations backed the formation of Israel in 1948 not out of their love for the Jewish people but out of their vested interest to displace Jews in their own countries. Countries in West Asia will not go to war for Palestinians since their defence remains in the hands of the US, which has military bases in these countries.

“The latest row may be regarded as the resistance of the Palestinian people. But in reality it has only worsened their woes further. Our emotional solidarity with Palestinians may not put an end to their sufferings as it is more complex. But if not for Palestinians with whom shall we stand in solidarity? said Mr. Chullikkad.

CPI(M) district secretary C.N. Mohanan delivered the keynote address.