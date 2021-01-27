Kerala

Vested interests controlling all sectors: CM

Calling the ongoing farmers' protest in Delhi one of the most inspiring struggles witnessed in independent India, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said vested interests are now taking control of all sectors.

He said that such vested interests dreamt of selling off agriculture, education and public sector units to corporates. He was speaking after the presentation of Ezhuthachan Puraskaram to writer Paul Zahcaria here on Wednesday.

“The farmers’ protests have sent shock waves to the seat of power in Delhi. The neo-liberal policies struck the farmers first. In the end, we are now living through a political atmosphere of it engulfing all Indians,” Mr. Vijayan said.

