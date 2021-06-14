Vessel operations from Azhikkal by June-end

‘Plan to shift to Mangaluru transport of goods to Lakshadweep to be resisted’

Ahamed Devarkovil, Minister for Ports, said here on Monday that any move to shift to Mangaluru port the transport of goods to Lakshadweep from Kerala would be resisted and a mass agitation would be organised.

Speaking to the media after reviewing the work of the Azhikkal port on Monday, he said that the people of Lakshadweep had always maintained very close relations with Kannur and Kozhikode.

All the goods to Lakshadweep were transported from Beypore and Kochi ports. For education and health needs, they were dependent on the State.

But in the wake of new political developments in the island, the issue was discussed in the Assembly. Both the government and the Opposition had decided to stand with the people of Lakshadweep.

“Any effort to shift the transport of goods from Kerala to Mangaluru will be strongly resisted by organising a mass agitation,” he said.

Port infrastructure

Earlier, he said the infrastructure in all ports in the State would be developed.

“We have already discussed the issue with five companies. They are ready to start the operations in Azhikkal and Beypore ports. There is an effort to bring cargo ships to Azhikkal port by the end of this month,” he said.

Mr. Devarkovil said there were a few practical problems in Azhikkal port. In order to address them, a meeting had been held with officials concerned and other stakeholders.

By this month-end, vessels would start operating from the Azhikkal port, he said.

Mr. Devarkovil said that discussions had been started with the panchayat authorities in Azhikkal to establish a sand purification plant. Though sand collection was done at various points, only Ponnani had a sand purification plant at present, he said.