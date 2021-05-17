‘Very poor’ solid waste management rating for over 260 panchayats in Kerala

An assessment by the Department of Local Self Government reveals that 360 panchayats in Kerala have failed to take steps against dumping of waste in public places

Nearly 264 grama panchayats in Kerala have received a ‘very poor’ rating for its solid waste management and sanitation scenario, according to an assessment by the Department of Local Self Government.

Kozhikode district has the highest number of panchayats that have failed to ensure management of solid waste as per the provisions of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016. Thirty-four local bodies in the district were found to have failed in management of the solid waste.

Kannur has 27 panchayats in this category, followed by Kottayam (24), Kollam (24), Pathanamthitta (24), and Thiruvananthapuram (20).

The corresponding number of panchayats in other districts include Malappuram (19), Ernakulam (14), Palakkad (9), Thrissur (16), Idukki (15), Wayanad (5), Alappuzha (19), and Kasaragod (14).

Serious gaps

The rating was given after a comprehensive evaluation of the waste management scenario by the department in April. Some of the serious gaps found include absence of Haritha Karma Sena members for regular waste collection, lack of proper collection mechanism and facilities for treatment of biodegradable waste. These civic bodies were also found lagging in the implementation of material collection facilities.

The assessment found that 360 panchayats in the State had failed to take steps against dumping of waste in public places. The district-wise erring local bodies in this category include Malappuram (21), Ernakulam (30), Kollam (36), Kannur (26), Kottayam (22), Pathanamthitta (24), Palakkad (45), Thiruvananthapuram (36), Thrissur (28), Idukki (30), Kozhikode (20), Wayanad (4), Alappuzha (26) and Kasaragod (13).

No mitigation steps

Nearly 225 grama panchayats had not taken any steps to check dumping of waste into the water bodies. The district-wise figure of panchayats that failed to act against the violators include Malappuram (4), Ernakulam (18), Kollam (22), Kannur (27), Kottayam (19), Pathanamthitta (24), Palakkad (27), Thiruvananthapuram (11), Thrissur (16), Idukki (15), Kozhikode (5), Wayanad (3), Alappuzha (17), and Kasaragod (19).

The Department of Local Self Government has asked the director of panchayats to seek an action taken report from these local bodies. The deputy directors of panchayats are required to direct the secretaries of the civic bodies to remove the waste in public places and water bodies without delay. A performance audit of these local bodies must be carried out by supervisors deputed by the deputy directors of panchayats concerned.