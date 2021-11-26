Very few are poor in Kerala: Niti Ayog

Thiruvananthapuram

26 November 2021 22:14 IST

Only 0.71% of the population multidimensionally poor

Only 0.71% of the population in Kerala are multidimensionally poor, the lowest in the country, according to the baseline report of the National Multidimensional Poverty Index published by Niti Aayog.

The State registered low count on almost all the parameters of deprivation concerning child and adolescent mortality (0.19%), maternal health (1.73%), years of schooling (1.78%), school attendance (0.3), and sanitation (1.1). The deprivation parameters regarding in nutrition, cooking fuel, sanitation, drinking water, electricity, housing, assets and bank accounts also had the State scoring low.

Among districts, Kottayam was the best performer with 0% of the population multidimensionally poor. Wayanad with 3.48% has the highest percentage of poor.

“Our unwavering commitment to social welfare is reflected in this achievement that will be be a huge boost to our efforts to eradicate extreme poverty,” Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan tweeted.