Vertical garden scheme from Horticulture Mission

Applications can be filed online for the vertical garden scheme introduced in Kerala through the State Horticulture Mission (SHM) under the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH). The last date for online application is March 1. Applications can be done on the website www.shm.kerala.gov.in.

The 'Arka' vertical garden takes up just 1 sq. m. of space and has four vertical levels equipped with 16 pots for planting vegetables. The wheeled structure is equipped with drip irrigation facility.

In the 2021-22 fiscal year, as many as 330 units have been planned to be distributed in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kannur Corporations. One unit costs ₹23,340. The SHM will provide 75% of the amount, which is ₹17,505. The beneficiary has to put in the remaining 25% (₹5,835).