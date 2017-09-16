Verdict on Dileep’sbail plea tomorrow

The Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Angamaly is slated to pronounce the judgment on Monday on a bail application moved by Dileep, an accused in an actor abduction case.

The court on Saturday completed the hearing on a petition filed by Dileep seeking a conditional bail by citing that he had completed over 60 days in judicial custody only for conspiracy charges. During the hearing, held in camera, the prosecution strongly opposed the bail plea.

Meanwhile, the court here extended the custody period of the actor-accused till September 28.

Earlier in June, the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court here had dismissed a bail plea by Dileep in the face of strong opposition from the prosecution that he might influence other witnesses in the case. Following this, he moved the Kerala High Court with the same plea on a couple of occasions later, but to no avail.

In a related development, actor KPAC Lalitha on Saturday evening visited the actor-accused at the sub-jail here along with Jayalakshmi, Dileep’s sister. Official sources said the actor had reached the jail around 4 p.m. and the visit lasted about 20 minutes.

Dileep has been lodged in the sub-jail, Aluva, for over two months now, ever since his arrest on July 10.