Verdict in murder case on August 11

Staff Reporter THIRUVANANTHAPURAM August 07, 2022 20:55 IST
Updated: August 07, 2022 20:55 IST

The Thiruvananthapuram Additional District and Sessions Court VI will pronounce the verdict on the murder of a woman allegedly by her husband on suspicion of infidelity four years ago on August 11.

The case pertained to the murder of 38-year-old Thoothukudi native Kanniyammal purportedly by her Mariyappan, 45, her husband, in a rented house in Mukkolakkal, near Sreevaraham, on September 23, 2018.

The trial, which was conducted in the court of Judge Vishnu K., was completed within 24 days on August 1.

According to the prosecution led by public prosecutor M. Salahudeen, the incident had occurred after the couple returned after watching a movie in a theatre.

After picking a quarrel with his wife for smiling at a few acquaintances at the theatre, the accused purportedly dragged the victim to the bedroom and bludgeoned her using a hammer. He went on to allegedly stab the unconscious victim using a machete before fleeing to Thirunelveli.

The victim was found lying in a pool of blood by the couple’s son Manikantan, who used to work as a pizza delivery agent, after he returned home after work. Both Manikantan and his brother Ganesh testified against their father during the trial.

The prosecution relied on scientific and circumstantial evidence in the absence of eye-witnesses. Twenty seven witnesses were cross-examined during the trial. As many as 41 documents and 25 pieces of evidence were presented. The chargesheet had been submitted by the then Fort circle inspector Ajichandran.

