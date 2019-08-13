Verdict in Kevin murder case today

The final order in the sensational Kevin murder case will be pronounced by the Principal Sessions Court, Kottayam, here on Wednesday.

The trial in the case began on April 24 with the examination of witnesses, followed by examination of the accused. Except for a 10-day break in May, the hearing was conducted without any interruptions and the trail proceedings drew to a close on July 30, in a record time of just over three months.

As per the case, a gang led by Shyanu Chacko, brother of Neenu, abducted Kevin from Gandhi Nagar to Thenmala and chased him to a stream at Chaliyakkara, near Thenmala, with an intention to kill him on May 28, 2018.

Two days before the death, Kevin and Neenu had filed a joint application for marriage. While Neenu was sent to a hostel thereafter, Kevin shifted to the residence of Aneesh, one of his relative. Though the duo was abducted from there, Aneesh was let off later.

There are 14 accused in the case and based on a preliminary hearing, the court framed charges against all the accused, including Neenu’s father Chacko John and brother Shyanu Chacko, under 10 sections including 120 B, 34, 449, 427, 506(2), 323, 342, 364, 364 A and 302. The other accused in the case were identified as Niyas Mon, Ishan Ismail, Riyas Ibrahumkutty, Manu Muraleedharan, Shifin Sajad, N. Nishad, Tittu Jerome, Vishnu, Fazil Sherif, Shanu Shahjahan, Shinu Shahjahan and Remeesh Sherif.

The prosecution also produced about 180 documents, 176 witnesses, DNA test results, records of phone calls made by the accused and three vehicles as evidence in the case.

The Special Investigation Team which had probed the case listed the murder as a case of honour killing.