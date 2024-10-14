Verdict in Ashwini Kumar murder case deferred to October 21

The verdict in the murder case of 27-year-old RSS leader Ashwini Kumar from Iritti Kizhoor has been deferred to October 21.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident occurred on March 10, 2005 when Ashwani Kumar was travelling on a bus from Kannur to Peravoor. Ashwani Kumar was a teacher at Pragati Parallel College at Iritty.

Following the incident, the region witnessed several incidents of violence, including vandalism of commercial establishments in Iritty area.

The accused in the case include P.K. Aziz, 42, Nurul Ameen, 40, M.V. Marzook, 38, P.M.C. Siraj, 38, M.K. Yunus, 43, C.P. Ummar, 40, R.K. Ali, 45, T.K. Shameer, 38, Naufal, 39, Yakub, 42, Mustafa, 47, Basheer, 49, K. Shammas, 35, and K. Shah Nawaz, 40.

The investigation was led by Crime Branch officers P.K. Madhusudanan, K. Saleem, M. Damodaran, and D. Salli.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.