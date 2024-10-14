ADVERTISEMENT

Verdict in Ashwini Kumar murder case deferred to October 21

Published - October 14, 2024 09:08 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

The verdict in the murder case of 27-year-old RSS leader Ashwini Kumar from Iritti Kizhoor has been deferred to October 21.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident occurred on March 10, 2005 when Ashwani Kumar was travelling on a bus from Kannur to Peravoor. Ashwani Kumar was a teacher at Pragati Parallel College at Iritty.

Following the incident, the region witnessed several incidents of violence, including vandalism of commercial establishments in Iritty area.

The accused in the case include P.K. Aziz, 42, Nurul Ameen, 40, M.V. Marzook, 38, P.M.C. Siraj, 38, M.K. Yunus, 43, C.P. Ummar, 40, R.K. Ali, 45, T.K. Shameer, 38, Naufal, 39, Yakub, 42, Mustafa, 47, Basheer, 49, K. Shammas, 35, and K. Shah Nawaz, 40.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The investigation was led by Crime Branch officers P.K. Madhusudanan, K. Saleem, M. Damodaran, and D. Salli.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

crime / Kannur

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US