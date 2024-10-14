GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Verdict in Ashwini Kumar murder case deferred to October 21

Published - October 14, 2024 09:08 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

The verdict in the murder case of 27-year-old RSS leader Ashwini Kumar from Iritti Kizhoor has been deferred to October 21.

The incident occurred on March 10, 2005 when Ashwani Kumar was travelling on a bus from Kannur to Peravoor. Ashwani Kumar was a teacher at Pragati Parallel College at Iritty.

Following the incident, the region witnessed several incidents of violence, including vandalism of commercial establishments in Iritty area.

The accused in the case include P.K. Aziz, 42, Nurul Ameen, 40, M.V. Marzook, 38, P.M.C. Siraj, 38, M.K. Yunus, 43, C.P. Ummar, 40, R.K. Ali, 45, T.K. Shameer, 38, Naufal, 39, Yakub, 42, Mustafa, 47, Basheer, 49, K. Shammas, 35, and K. Shah Nawaz, 40.

The investigation was led by Crime Branch officers P.K. Madhusudanan, K. Saleem, M. Damodaran, and D. Salli.

Published - October 14, 2024 09:08 pm IST

Related Topics

crime / Kannur

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.