ADVERTISEMENT

Verdict deferred in Vishnupriya murder case

Published - May 09, 2024 01:48 am IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Thalassery Additional District Court (One) Judge, A.V. Mridula, has deferred the verdict in the case involving the tragic death of Vishnupriya, who was allegedly stabbed to death at her residence at Kannachankandi near Koothuparamba in Kannur, to May 10 (Friday). The incident stemmed from purported enmity following her rejection of a love proposal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused, Shyamjit, 27, resident of Manantheri near Koothuparamba, allegedly broke into Vishnupriya’s residence and committing the heinous act on October 22, 2022. He reportedly hit Vishnupriya on the head, while she was engaged in a phone conversation with a friend, and subsequently fatally stabbing her.

The trial, initiated on September 21, 2023, commenced swiftly within a year of the incident, largely due to the defendant’s judicial custody status. The prosecution presented a case relying heavily on circumstantial and scientific evidence, given the absence of eyewitnesses. A total of 73 witnesses testified in the case.

Vishnupriya, employed as a pharmacist at a private hospital in Panoor, met her tragic demise between 10 am and 12 pm as indicated in the chargesheet filed by the police. Furthermore, two days prior to the incident, the accused purportedly purchased a hammer and gloves from a local store in Koothuparamba.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US