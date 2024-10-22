Verbal bomb threat by passenger at Kochi airport

A verbal bomb threat by a passenger that he was carrying a live bomb at the Cochin international airport on Monday triggered a security alert. But a review of the situation ruled that there was actually no threat, and that the flight, earlier scheduled to leave at 3.50 p.m., was cleared and took off at 4.19 p.m.

The passenger, who issued the threat, was identified as Mandhayan Vijay on flight UK 518 in the Cochin-Mumbai sector, according to a communication from the airport authorities.