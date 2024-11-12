 />
Venugopal slams govt. over Munambam issue

Published - November 12, 2024 07:44 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

All India Congress Committee general secretary K.C. Venugopal has called for a permanent solution to the Munambam land issue, accusing the State government of enabling communal forces to exploit the situation.

Speaking to the media in Kannur on Tuesday, Mr. Venugopal said that the government had deliberately delayed addressing the people’s concerns at Munambam, allowing the Sangh Parivar to stoke communal tensions and drive a wedge between communities.

He alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was using the Munambam issue to create communal conflict in Kerala. He also reiterated the Congress party’s support for the families at risk of displacement, urging the government to take legal measures to protect them.

Waqf land issue: KCBC approaches Parliament committee directly

Mr. Venugopal further questioned the BJP’s stance on communal issues, pointing to the party’s silence on violence against Christian communities in States such as Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Manipur. He accused the BJP of creating religious tension and alleged that the party used legislation, such as anti-conversion laws, to target Christians.

The Congress leader also claimed that the Left Democratic Front had initially opposed the seaplane project, which, he said, could have boosted Kerala’s tourism industry.

