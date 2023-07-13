ADVERTISEMENT

Venugopal sees CPI(M)-BJP nexus in attempt to resurrect SilverLine

July 13, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

K.C. Venugopal, All India Congress Committee general secretary (Organisation), has accused the CPI(M) of entering into an unholy nexus with the BJP to resurrect the SilverLine project stalled by public anger.

In a Facebook post, Mr. Venugopal said Kerala Special Representative in New Delhi, K.V.Thomas, had acted as a political bridge between the BJP Central leadership and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He alleged that Mr. Thomas, who broke the ranks with the Congress, had praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and simultaneously cosied up to the CPI(M).

He said BJP State president K. Surendran played second fiddle to the SilverLine scheme cloaked in a new jargon by endorsing metro rail expert and BJP fellow-traveller E. Sreedharan’s proposal for a high-speed rail transit system that was little different from the original project.

He said the BJP and the CPI(M) batted for the project to protect corporate interests by riding roughshod over families and small businesses Silverline would displace.

Both parties have disregarded the fact that SilverLine would cause substantial environmental disruption. The massive capital expenditure required for the scheme would push Kerala into an abyss of irredeemable debt for decades.

