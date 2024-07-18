Venugopal criticises govt. decision to remove mineral sand from Thottappally

K.C. Venugopal, MP, has criticised the State government’s decision to allow Kerala Minerals and Metals Limited (KMML) to extract mineral-rich sand from the Thottappally pozhi (sandbar at sea mouth) and spillway channel in the name of ensuring the smooth flow of floodwaters from Kuttanad to the sea during the monsoon season.

The Water Resources department, for the fifth year in a row, granted permission to the KMML for “commencing Phase V operations at the Thottappally spillway channel for the removal of mineral sand” through an order dated July 9, 2024.

As per the order, the government has fixed the rate of mineral sand at ₹900 per cubic metre. The order notes that the final rate may be reviewed in future after discussion between the Irrigation department, Industries department, KMML, and Indian Rare Earths Limited (IREL) as the KMML informed that the rate fixed was “uneconomical and non-viable”.

Speaking to reporters in Alappuzha on Thursday, Mr. Venugopal said the government issued the order without conducting the environmental impact assessment and discussing the matter with people’s representatives.

He urged the government to revoke the order. Alleging corruption in the decision to remove mineral-rich sand from Thottappally, the Congress leader threatened to launch strong protests if the government failed to withdraw the order.

Last year, following an agreement between the Water Resources department and the KMML, around two lakh cubic metres of sand was extracted from Thottappally. This time, the KMML, within its capacity, had already struck a separate deal with the IREL, making it a joint venture.

Sources said while dredging would be done by the KMML, removal and transportation of sand would be the responsibility of the IREL.

The Karimanal Ghanana Virudha Ekopana Samiti (KGVES), meanwhile, urged the government not to entrust ‘mineral sand companies’ with the removal and transporting of sand from Thottappally.

KGVES chairman Suresh Kumar S. said until a few years ago, the Irrigation department used to invite tenders to cut open the pozhi to ensure the flow of excess water from Kuttanad to the sea.

He said in recent years, however, companies such as the KMML and the IREL were entrusted with opening the pozhi, and transporting the removed sand from the pozhi and spillway channel in the name of flood mitigation in Kuttanad.

“Unscientific dredging and removal of huge quantities of mineral-rich sand from Thottappally is destroying the coast and Kuttanad region,” he said.

The KGVES alleged that the IREL had been entrusted with mineral sand removal to help Cochin Minerals And Rutile Limited.

