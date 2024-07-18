GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Venugopal criticises govt. decision to remove mineral sand from Thottappally

Water Resources department, for the fifth year in a row, granted permission to KMML for “commencing Phase V operations at the Thottappally spillway channel for the removal of mineral sand” through an order dated July 9, 2024. Congress leader says the government issued the order without conducting environmental impact assessment and discussing the matter with people’s representatives

Published - July 18, 2024 06:31 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

K.C. Venugopal, MP, has criticised the State government’s decision to allow Kerala Minerals and Metals Limited (KMML) to extract mineral-rich sand from the Thottappally pozhi (sandbar at sea mouth) and spillway channel in the name of ensuring the smooth flow of floodwaters from Kuttanad to the sea during the monsoon season.

The Water Resources department, for the fifth year in a row, granted permission to the KMML for “commencing Phase V operations at the Thottappally spillway channel for the removal of mineral sand” through an order dated July 9, 2024.

As per the order, the government has fixed the rate of mineral sand at ₹900 per cubic metre. The order notes that the final rate may be reviewed in future after discussion between the Irrigation department, Industries department, KMML, and Indian Rare Earths Limited (IREL) as the KMML informed that the rate fixed was “uneconomical and non-viable”.

Speaking to reporters in Alappuzha on Thursday, Mr. Venugopal said the government issued the order without conducting the environmental impact assessment and discussing the matter with people’s representatives.

He urged the government to revoke the order. Alleging corruption in the decision to remove mineral-rich sand from Thottappally, the Congress leader threatened to launch strong protests if the government failed to withdraw the order.

Last year, following an agreement between the Water Resources department and the KMML, around two lakh cubic metres of sand was extracted from Thottappally. This time, the KMML, within its capacity, had already struck a separate deal with the IREL, making it a joint venture.

Sources said while dredging would be done by the KMML, removal and transportation of sand would be the responsibility of the IREL.

The Karimanal Ghanana Virudha Ekopana Samiti (KGVES), meanwhile, urged the government not to entrust ‘mineral sand companies’ with the removal and transporting of sand from Thottappally.

KGVES chairman Suresh Kumar S. said until a few years ago, the Irrigation department used to invite tenders to cut open the pozhi to ensure the flow of excess water from Kuttanad to the sea.

He said in recent years, however, companies such as the KMML and the IREL were entrusted with opening the pozhi, and transporting the removed sand from the pozhi and spillway channel in the name of flood mitigation in Kuttanad.

“Unscientific dredging and removal of huge quantities of mineral-rich sand from Thottappally is destroying the coast and Kuttanad region,” he said.

The KGVES alleged that the IREL had been entrusted with mineral sand removal to help Cochin Minerals And Rutile Limited.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.