Venues shaping up for Keraleeyam to be held from Nov.1

September 30, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

As many as 4,000 artistes representing diverse art forms are expected to perform in over 300 programmes at 31 venues across the capital city as part of the week-long Keraleeyam cultural festival beginning November 1.

The programmes will be based on different themes including classical arts, ritual arts, folk arts, tribal arts, martial arts, popular arts, Malayalam language and literature, and art forms related to Malayalam cinema. They will culminate in a mega show to be held at the Central stadium, the main venue of the festival. The Nishagandhi auditorium, Putharikandam maidan, and Tagore theatre are also being decked up to host the events, along with smaller venues like the Gandhi park, Vivekananda park, Keltron park, Museum radio park, and University College grounds.

Professional plays and children’s drama will be staged at the University Senate hall and the Bharat Bhavan. Wayside venues are also being arranged for artistes performing various art forms. A circus and exhibition will be held at the Thycaud police grounds.