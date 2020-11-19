Venues finalised for nomination scrutiny

Nov. 23 last day for withdrawing nomination

With Thursday being the last day for filing the nominations for the local body polls, the venues for the scrutiny of papers, to be held on Friday, in the district have been announced.

The scrutiny will begin at 9 a.m. The nomination papers for the elections to the district panchayat will be held in the chamber of District Collector Navjot Khosa, who is also the District Election Officer.

The nominations for wards one to 25 of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation will be scrutinised at the District Planning Office; wards 26 to 50 at the District Supply Office; 51 to 75 at the Subcollector’s office. The above-mentioned offices are situated at the Civil Station.

The papers for wards 76 to 100 will be scrutinised at the District Labour Office at Thozhil Bhavan, PMG. The nominations filed for the municipality, block panchayat and grama panchayat polls will be scrutinised at the offices of the returning officers concerned. Given the COVID-19 scenario, steps have been taken to ensure that disease containment measures are strictly followed in the venues. Only the candidate, the proposer and the agent will be allowed inside the halls.

November 23 is the last date for withdrawing the nominations.