Venu removed from post of CEO of RKI

Senior IAS officer and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Rebuild Kerala Initiative (RKI) V. Venu was shifted from the crucial post amidst the work to secure the second tranche of funds from the World Bank for the ambitious project to rebuild the flood-ravaged State.

Departing from convention of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announcing the transfer and posting of Civil Services officials after the weekly Cabinet meeting or issuing official release from the Chief Minister’s Office, Chief Secretary Tom Jose issued the order shifting Dr. Venu from the post of the CEO, RKI, late on Saturday.

Additional Chief Secretary, Finance, Rajesh Kumar Singh, 1989 Kerala cadre, has been given the full additional charge of Planning and Economic Affairs Department and CEO, RKI.

Dr. Venu, who is the Principal Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management Department, has been retained as a member of the RKI, as per the order issued by General Administration (AIS A) Department.

$250 million loan

The shifting of Dr. Venu comes at a time when the deliberations are mid-way to secure the second tranche of the World Bank loan of $250 million for the RKI.

The World Bank had already provided a development policy loan (DPL) of $250 million as the first tranche.

Dr. Venu, along with former Additional Chief Secretary, Finance, Manoj Joshi had clinched the deal for Kerala. Even on Saturday evening, Dr. Venu and Mr. Singh had attended a videoconference with the World Bank team on getting the second tranche of $250 million and the shifting of Dr. Venu from the post has come as surprise to Civil Services officials.

Removal of officer

In March, Dr. Venu had expressed displeasure to the Chief Minister and Revenue Minister over the removal of young IAS officer V.R. Premkumar from the post of Director, Survey and Land Records.

Some Ministers were unhappy over the reported threat by Dr. Venu of going on leave if Mr. Premkumar was not reposted and the manner in which the IAS officers’ association took up the issue.

However, the next Cabinet decided that there was no reason to reverse the decision.