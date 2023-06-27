Venu is new Chief Secretary, Darvesh Sahib State Police Chief

June 27, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Cabinet on Tuesday designated V. Venu and Sheikh Darvesh Sahib as the next Chief Secretary and State Police Chief respectively.

They will replace incumbents V.P. Joy and Anil Kant when they retire on June 30. The Cabinet put on record its appreciation for the services of Mr. Joy.

In another crucial decision, the Cabinet created 6,043 posts in public-funded and government-aided schools. The decision will retrospectively affect appointments in 2,326 schools from October 1, 2022.

The other posts include 5,944 teaching posts and 99 non-teaching posts. The government will incur an additional annual expenditure of ₹58,99,93,200 for the new posts.

The Cabinet also allowed citizens to self-attest certificates mandatory for availing themselves of public and government services. Attestation of a gazetted officer or notary is necessary only in cases wherein the rules insist so.

The Cabinet resolved to amend the criminal procedure code to allow Assistant Sessions Judges and Chief Judicial Magistrates to hear appeals against orders passed by first-class judicial magistrates. The decision is as per the instruction of the High Court Registrar. The Cabinet approved the draft Bill and the financial memorandum concerning the amendment.

The government created a Cabinet subcommittee to study issues regarding paddy procurement and timely disbursal of compensation to farmers. Finance, Food and Public Distribution, Agriculture, Cooperation, and Power Ministers will comprise the committee.

The Cabinet declared June 28 and 29 as Bakrid holidays. It allowed Kerala Administrative Service (KAS) officers to add the acronym to their names. The first batch of KAS officials will join various departments from July 1 onwards.

The government released ₹10 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund to the family of stray dog attack victim Nihal in Kannur.

The Cabinet sanctioned ₹184 crore for constructing a second IT building at the Cyber Park in Kozhikode. The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board will fund the project. It named Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure (KSTL) the special-purpose vehicle for implementing the project.

