July 07, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Chief Secretary V. Venu has flagged Kerala’s development needs at a meeting with Union government Secretariats in a series of meetings in New Delhi.

He met with Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba at Rashtrapathi Bhavan. Mr. Venu also interacted with the Finance Secretary of the Union government T.V. Somanathan and Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra.

