Venturi meter to be installed at Siruvani

Flow measurement instrument venturi meter will soon be installed at Siruvani dam to assess the quantity of water being released daily to Coimbatore city and surrounding villages of Tamil Nadu.

Though the proposal to install the instrument was pending since 1984, it was only last week the State government sanctioned ₹40 lakh for the purpose.

On its part, the irrigation wing has sought clearance from the electronics department for purchasing the instrument, and the installation process will begin soon after getting the mandatory nod. According to irrigation officials, the government is now meeting a demand the department started raising 33 years ago.

Officials clarified that the move was not to enforce any regulation on releasing of water to Tamil Nadu but to make the process more accountable and transparent. The instrument can help end the campaign that the neighbouring State was taking more water than the permissible limits from Siruvani, which is situated close to the majestic Muthukulam falls, near Mannarkkad, in Palakkad.

It was on the basis of a 1973 inter-State water sharing accord, a major dam was built across the Siruvani river, a tributary of east flowing Bhavani, at Muthukulam in the 1980s after removing the minor irrigation and drinking water structure that existed there.

Though the Muthikulam falls had abundant water all through the year earlier, the water flow is now reducing significantly by each passing year, according to Kerala officials. The water level at Pattiar and Paambar streams which contribute to the storage of the dam also reducing. Kerala is supplying 1,300 million cubic feet (mcft) water every year to Tamil Nadu from Siruvani dam as per the water-sharing agreement.