Ventilators supplied under PM Cares fund remaining idle in hospitals

KANNUR

08 May 2021 14:13 IST

In a time when hospitals are facing a crisis due to an insufficient number of ventilators to treat the COVID-19 patients, many of the ventilators supplied to the government hospitals under the PM Cares fund are remaining idle due to technical problems, unavailability of ventilator connectors and tubings in Kannur and Kasaragod district.

According to sources in the health department, the unavailability of ventilator connectors and tubing manufactured by a company has led to the issue.

The Central oxygen supply has to be connected to the ventilator connector, which comes in cylindrical and hexagon shapes.

The earlier ventilators had universal connectors. However, the new ventilator connector does not suit and the company is yet to supply the connector, said the health official in Kannur District hospital.

However, at the Kannur Medical College hospital, the non-availability of required Ventilatory tubing has kept about 8 ventilators idle.

"It is not universal tubing and hence not available in the market. The company has to supply the specialised tubing for replacing the existing one," said the senior health official at the hospital.

In the Kannur medical college 36 ventilators are working at the hospital for the COVID-19 patients.

But despite the increasing need for ventilators, the ventilators supplied under the PM care fund are remaining idle at the hospital.

In Thalassery Government hospital about 8 ventilators, which were supplied under the PM care. But none have been to use as the suitable connectors have not been supplied. Similarly, seven ventilators were provided to Kannur District Hospital. However, three of this is not functioning as the company did not supply connector.

Likewise, in Kasaragod, 30 ventilators were supplied under the PM Cares and many of them are yet to be used due to the problems arising due to improper connectors and replacement of tubing.

Under the scheme, 480 ventilators were provided to the state under the PM Care Fund in 2020. This includes 320 invasive ventilators supplied by Bharat Electronics Limited and 160 by AgVa Healthcare.

Kannur District Medical Officer K. Narayanan Nayak, said that the issue has been taken up with the concerned company several times. But they have failed to the issue and yet to provide the equipment, he added.

Dr. S.R. Dileep Kumar, general manager, Kerala Medical Services Corporation, said except for few all the ventilators have been installed in the hospitals.

He explained that there were some issues, like the absence of flow sensors. However, such issues were addressed. But the issue related to the ventilator connector is not brought to their attention, he observed.

He said the product supplied by AgVa cannot be brought under the invasive ventilator. By the specification and utility, it can be brought under the respirator, which can do an oxygen support

But whenever the issue has been brought it is taken up seriously with the local dealers and the national heads, he added