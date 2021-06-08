Ventilators provided at Tirurangadi taluk hospital, Kerala govt. tells High Court

KOCHI

08 June 2021 20:52 IST

The State government on Tuesday informed the Kerala High Court that sufficient number of ventilators had already been provided at the Government Taluk Headquarters Hospital, Tirurangadi.

Advocate General K. Gopalakrishna Kurup made the submission when a public interest litigation petition filed by K.P.A. Majeed, Indian Union Muslim League leader and Tirurangadi MLA, came up for hearing. According to the petitioner, the availability of ventilators and oxygen beds was inadequate in Malappuram district, especially at Tirurangadi.

The Advocate General submitted that apart from increasing the number of oxygen beds from 20 to 106, nine oxygen concentrators had been installed at the hospital. At present, the hospital had a 12-bed COVID casualty with oxygen supply. Besides, 18.8% of target population above 18 years had been administered the first dose of vaccine as of June 6. As many as 1,41,588 persons were administered the second dose.

The court adjourned the hearing on the petition to June11.