Venpalavattom flyover accident: case against rider

Published - July 02, 2024 10:05 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Pettah police have registered a case against a rider from whose scooter her sister had died after plunging onto a service road from the Venpalavattom flyover along the NH-66 on Monday.

Vellar native Sini has been booked for reckless driving and speeding. She is believed to have dozed off when she was travelling along with her elder sister Simi and her three-year-old daughter Sivanya.

The scooter crashed into the side barrier, throwing Simi and her daughter several metres down on the service road. While Simi succumbed to her grievous head injury, Sivanya was hospitalised at a private hospital with significant injuries. The trio were returning after visiting a relative in Kollam.

