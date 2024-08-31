Vengeri overpass to be opened on September 1

The overpass across National Highway 66 at Vengeri Junction in Kozhikode is likely to be opened to traffic on September 1 (Sunday). The works of one half of the 45-metre-wide overpass has been completed, while the other half may take a few more weeks to be completed.

The overpass is part of the Kozhikode-Balussery road, the construction of which started in February 2023. It was supposed to be completed in June 2024. However, the deadline had to be extended several times owing to unforeseen circumstances. While one half was completed by the end of 2023, the construction of the other half was delayed after workers discovered a water pipeline of the Kerala Water Authority in the area earmarked for the overpass. The work was delayed by over three months to relocate the pipeline.

Heavy rain played spoilsport when works resumed later. Scarcity of raw materials was another major impediment. The total length of the overpass is 27 metres. The opening of the overpass will be a huge relief for commuters as traffic on the route had been diverted for over a year.

