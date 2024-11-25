Vendors at Sabarimala must display price list in multiple languages: HC

The Kerala High Court on Monday directed duty magistrates stationed at the Sannidhanam, Pampa, and Nilackal to issue strict instructions to vendors to display prices prominently and accurately in multiple languages for the benefit of pilgrims.

The Bench also instructed the duty magistrates and the vigilance wing of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) to conduct periodic inspections at the Sannidhanam, Pampa, Nilackal, and the trekking path to ensure a safe and secure pilgrimage during the Mandala-Makaravilakku festival season.

The inspection squad should monitor the quality of edible oil used in food preparation and ensure that hotels and other eateries did not sell stale food.

In the meantime, a report submitted by the Sabarimala Special Commissioner said some hotels stored gas cylinders exceeding the permitted limit of five and that these establishments had been directed to remove the excess cylinders from the premises.

The report mentioned that fines of ₹5,000 and ₹10,000 were imposed on two hotels following seizure of food ingredients stored even after expiry date.

In a related development, the senior government pleader informed the court that a pilgrim from Karnataka who sustained serious injuries after a tree branch fell on him near Chukkuvellapura was shifted to Kottayam Medical College Hospital, where he was placed on ventilator support.

The Bench directed the District Medical Officer, Kottayam, to submit a report on the incident.

Additionally, the Bench instructed the Deputy Director of the Periyar West Division of the Forest department to file a report whether any tree branches along the trekking path from Pampa to the Sannidhanam posed threat to the safety of pilgrims.