VENDA Cup 2024 inaugurated in Kannur

Published - October 29, 2024 12:31 am IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

VENDA Cup 2024, an annual football tournament organised by Fourth Wave Foundation’s Project VENDA, was inaugurated on Monday (October 28) in Kannur by Assistant Collector Grandhe Saikrishna. The tournament, running from October 28 to November 3, aims to engage teenagers in sports as a deterrent to substance abuse. Sixteen boys’ and sixteen girls’ teams will compete for final selections, with each participant receiving custom kits revealed at the event.

Project VENDA, an initiative by the Fourth Wave Foundation, a non governmental organisation, is dedicated to curbing substance abuse among teens and young adults in Kerala. Addressing the attendees, Assistant Collector Saikrishna emphasised the crucial role of community stakeholders, including parents, teachers, and community workers, in fostering a substance-free environment for children. Inspector Sreejith Koderi of Kannur Town Police Station kicked off the tournament’s opening match.

This year’s theme, “Game for S.A.F.E. (Substance Abuse Free Environment),” aligns with Project VENDA’s mission to provide a safe, supportive platform for youth from underprivileged backgrounds to experience the joys of football. The tournament also serves as a constructive outlet, harnessing football’s physical, mental, and social benefits to help teens avoid high-risk behaviors.

