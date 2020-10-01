Kerala

Venad Express to be extended till Shoranur

Railways have decided to extend Thiruvananthapuram Central-Ernakulam Junction-Thiruvananthapuram Central Venad (06302/06301) daily special trains up to Shoranur Junction from October 4.

According to Rrailways, the train will commence journey at 5.05 a.m. from Thiruvananthapuram Central and will reach Shoranur Junction at 1.20 p.m. In the return direction, Venad Express (6301) will commence journey from Shoranur at 2.35 p.m. to reach Thiruvananthapuram Central at 10.15 p.m.

