Vembanad fish count to be held on September 26, 27

The annual Vembanad Fish Count (VFC) will be held on September 26 and 27. The 17th edition of the count is conducted under the aegis of the Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment-Community Environmental Resource Centre (ATREE-CERC).

Several people, including academics, researchers, and fishers, are expected to participate in the count. Registration and an orientation programme for volunteers will be held at Karmasadan Pastoral Centre, Alappuzha, at 5 p.m. on September 26. On the occasion, Biju Kumar, Professor, Department of Aquatic Biology and Fisheries, University of Kerala, will deliver a lecture on ‘impacts of climate change on fish migration’.

The fish count will begin at 6 a.m. on September 27. It will be flagged off by environmentalist K.V. Dayal. The valedictory function will be held at KTDC, Thaneermukkom. It will be inaugurated by Pradeep Kumar T., Vice-Chancellor, Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies, Kochi, at 3 p.m.

The 17th edition of the count was originally scheduled to be held on May 30 and 31, 2024, but was postponed due to inclement weather.

Those who are interested in participating in the VFC- 2024 and for further details, contact Maneeja Murali, senior programme officer, ATREE-CERC, on 8547080139.