Vembanad fish count to be held on May 30, 31

Published - May 25, 2024 07:07 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The 17th edition of the annual Vembanad Fish Count (VFC) will be held on May 30 and 31. The survey is being conducted under the aegis of the Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment- Community Environmental Resource Centre (ATREE-CERC).

Around 120 people, including academics, researchers and fishermen from across the country will participate in the count. An orientation programme for volunteers will be held at Karmasadan Pastoral Centre, Alappuzha on May 30. Biju Kumar, Professor, Department of Aquatic Biology and Fisheries, University of Kerala will deliver a lecture on ‘impacts of climate change on fish migration’ at 5.30 p.m.

The fish count will take place on the southern parts of the lake from 6 a.m. on May 31. It will be flagged off by environmentalist K.V. Dayal at Punnamada Finishing Point. The valedictory function will be held at KTDC, Thaneermukkom. It will be inaugurated by Pradeep Kumar T., Vice Chancellor, Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies, Kochi at 3 p.m. Team captains will present fish count reports at the function.

For participation in the VFC and details contact 9048371065 (Maneeja Murali, senior programme officer, ATREE-CERC) .

