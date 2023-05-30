Vembanad fish count records 50 species

May 30, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA:

The 16th edition of the Vembanad fish count has recorded 50 species. A survey was conducted in the southern parts of the lake under the aegis of the Community Environment Resource Centre (CERC), a field academic unit of the Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and Environment (ATREE), on Tuesday.

As many as 110 volunteers, including academics, researchers and fishermen from across the region, recorded 41 finfish species and nine shellfish species in the survey. Last year, the survey recorded 48 species including 43 finfish species and five shellfish species.

In a statement issued here, Maneeja Murali, senior programme officer, ATREE- CERC said that Attu Konju (Macrobrachium rosenbergii, giant freshwater prawn) was fast disappearing from the lake due to biodiversity loss.

Citing four years of data from fisheries cooperative societies, landing centres and marketplaces, Ms. Murali said the annual production of Attu Konju had dwindled to 100 tonnes from 300 tonnes.

Reduced salinity in the water, caused by the construction of Thanneermukkom Bund, has adversely affected the breeding of the species. Attu Konju needs saline water for breeding and travel to the northern part of the lake to lay eggs. The low salinity causes the eggs to die. Urgent measures are needed to protect the species, she said.

The fish count was conducted with financial assistance from the State Wetland Authority Kerala. The valedictory function held at Thanneermukkom was inaugurated by Priyadarsanan Dharma Rajan, senior fellow, ATREE.