Vellinezhi Subramanya Bhagavathar memorial awards given away

January 24, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Sangeethabhushan Awards instituted in memory of well-known Carnatic musician Vellinezhi Subramanya Bhagavathar for the year 2021, 2022 and 2023 were given away at a function held at Olappamanna Mana, Vellinezhi, recently.

When vocalist Thrissur V. Ramachandran won the award of 2021, violin maestro V.V. Subramaniam won it in 2022. The current year’s award was won by mridangam maestro Thiruvananthapuram V. Surendran.

The function also marked the commemoration of Vellinezhi Subramanya Bhagavathar. A musical feast by the disciples of Subramanya Bhagavathar followed the award ceremony.

Musician Mannur M.P. Rajakumaranunni inaugurated the function. Vellinezhi panchayat president Jayalakshmi K. presided over the function.

Bhavapriya Subramaniam, a higher secondary student who brought laurels to Kerala by winning the third prize in classical vocal in a national level arts festival organised by the National Council of Educational Research and Training at Bhubaneswar, Odisha, early this month, was also felicitated at the function.