HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

|Sportstar Aces Awards 2023 | VOTE FOR TOP CATEGORIES

Vellinezhi Subramanya Bhagavathar memorial awards given away

January 24, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
Carnatic musician Mannur Rajakumaranunni inaugurating the Vellinezhi Subramanya Bhagavathar Award function at Olappamanna Mana, Vellinezhi, in Palakkad recently.

Carnatic musician Mannur Rajakumaranunni inaugurating the Vellinezhi Subramanya Bhagavathar Award function at Olappamanna Mana, Vellinezhi, in Palakkad recently. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Sangeethabhushan Awards instituted in memory of well-known Carnatic musician Vellinezhi Subramanya Bhagavathar for the year 2021, 2022 and 2023 were given away at a function held at Olappamanna Mana, Vellinezhi, recently.

When vocalist Thrissur V. Ramachandran won the award of 2021, violin maestro V.V. Subramaniam won it in 2022. The current year’s award was won by mridangam maestro Thiruvananthapuram V. Surendran.

The function also marked the commemoration of Vellinezhi Subramanya Bhagavathar. A musical feast by the disciples of Subramanya Bhagavathar followed the award ceremony.

Musician Mannur M.P. Rajakumaranunni inaugurated the function. Vellinezhi panchayat president Jayalakshmi K. presided over the function.

Bhavapriya Subramaniam, a higher secondary student who brought laurels to Kerala by winning the third prize in classical vocal in a national level arts festival organised by the National Council of Educational Research and Training at Bhubaneswar, Odisha, early this month, was also felicitated at the function.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.