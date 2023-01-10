HamberMenu
Vellinezhi student brings laurels to Kerala in classical music

January 10, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
Bhavapriya Subramaniam

Bhavapriya Subramaniam, a Plus Two student of Government Higher Secondary School, Vellinezhi, won the third prize in vocal music (classical) in a national arts festival organised by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) from January 3 to 7 in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

She represented Kerala in the five-day festival named Kala Utsav held at the Regional Institute of Education, Bhubaneswar. When Hindustani singers from other States won the first and second prizes, Bhavapriya brought laurels to Kerala by presenting Carnatic music.

Daughter and student of noted Carnatic musician Vellinezhi Subramaniam, Bhavapriya had won A grade in classical music in the State School Arts Festival.

Kala Utsav is an initiative of the Department of School Education & Literacy, Union Ministry of Education. Launched in 2015 to promote arts in education by nurturing and showcasing the artistic talent of higher secondary students from across the country, Kala Utsav has been slowly gaining in popularity.

More than 700 students from 36 States and union territories took part in the five-day mela.

The focus of the latest edition of Kala Utsav was on styles of traditional folk and classical art forms in 10 categories such as vocal music (classical), vocal music (traditional folk), instrumental music (percussive), instrumental music (melodic), dance (classical), dance (folk), visual arts (2-dimensional), visual arts (3-dimensional), indigenous toys and games, and drama (solo acting).

